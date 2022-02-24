Across Ukraine's vulnerable eastern front civilians and soldiers have scrambled to react as one of the world's most powerful militaries began what authorities warned was a "full-scale invasion".

Residents in Ukraine's Donbas region described the situation as "terrifying" amid Russian strikes.

Civilian evacuations began on February 18 and continue in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the control of pro-Russian separatists in Donbas.

More than 90,000 civilians have been evacuated and settled in the 15 regions of Russia, including Moscow.

Arkadyy, a resident of Kramatorsk city, said that he hoped that the situation will get better soon.

Despite hearing periodic explosions, he said he was going to work.

People were seen queuing at ATM machines to withdraw cash.

The city's skies echoed with the sounds of fighter jets.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities urged people to stay at home, urging them not to panic.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry announced that Russia's "invasion has begun" with missile strikes on the capital city of Kiev.

Residents take shelter