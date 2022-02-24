Western partners in the nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna have to "take certain decisions" in order to reach an agreement, Iran has said.

"Being near the finish line is no guarantee to crossing it" and sealing an accord, Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani said on Thursday.

"It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity and balanced approach to take the last step," he added.

Iran on Wednesday urged Western powers to be "realistic" in the talks and said Bagheri Kani was returning to Tehran for consultations, suggesting a breakthrough in its discussions is not imminent.

Talks in crucial stage

Diplomats from parties involved in the negotiations have said they have entered a crucial stage, with a Russian envoy saying that the discussions are nearing a conclusion.