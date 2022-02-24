Three Syrian regime soldiers have been killed in an Israeli air strike near the capital Damascus, according to regime media.

"The Israeli enemy carried out an air assault with several missiles," regime media SANA reported early on Thursday, adding three soldiers were killed.

It said the Syrian air defences intercepted most of the missiles in the attack, which occurred about 1:10 am (23:10 GMT).

It was the fourth time this month that Israel reportedly launched strikes inside Syria, keeping up a campaign against pro-Iranian militias supporting Bashar al Assad's regime in the more than a decade-old civil war.

READ MORE:Israel hits Syrian regime military positions near Golan Heights