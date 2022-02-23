Former US President Donald Trump’s administration recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and gave a green light to Israeli expansion of illegal settlements. To top it off, he froze US aid to Palestinians which had been in place for decades.

Trump’s so-called peace plan, the ‘deal of the century’, backed a two-state solution but was heavily criticised for ignoring key demands of Palestinians, including the recognition of Israel occupied East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

During his presidential campaign, US President Joe Biden promised to support the Palestinians, which must have come as a relief to many Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority (PA) was also hopeful that Biden would bring greater justice to the path of the conflict.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas was one of the first leaders to congratulate Biden over his victory.

Just after Biden took office, a US policy memo titled “The US-Palestinian Reset and the Path Forward” suggested reattaching the “connective tissue” destroyed in recent years, reaffirming a two-state solution and restoring funding to Palestinians.

The Biden administration reassured Israel of steadfast support while stating that it is “deeply concerned” by the eviction of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods of Jerusalem, many of whom had lived in those homes for generations.

READ MORE:Israel continues to undermine two-state solution: Abbas

Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson stated, “It is critical to avoid steps that exacerbate tensions or take us farther away from peace. This includes evictions in East Jerusalem, settlement activity, home demolitions, and acts of terrorism.”

The State Department stated in several occasions that it is working with senior Israeli and Palestinian leaders to deescalate tensions in Jerusalem urging both sides to exercise decisive leadership and work cooperatively together to lower tensions, end the violence, and reinvigorate long-standing coordination mechanisms.

Recently, Israeli and Palestinian officials have met to discuss security issues but without any major development for the Palestinians.

READ MORE: US, Palestine resume economic dialogue suspended by Trump

Same but different?