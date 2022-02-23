Since late 2021, social media has seen an upsurge in viral videos of Swedish authorities removing the children of Muslim immigrants from their homes, accompanied by claims that social services have been ‘kidnapping’ and mistreating the children.

Allegations include that after being taken from their families, the children are placed in Christian foster households where they become “secularised” or “assimilated” by, for instance, being fed pork and consuming alcohol. Some have even alleged that the children were being detained by social services, or placed with pedophiles.

Sweden, on the other hand, has denied the allegations and propagated that disinformation that is being spread through the viral videos, leading to mistrust among immigrant families.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry addressed the issue in a 5-part Twitter thread, warning that “a disinformation campaign” was underway and that social services “always put the safety and wellbeing of the child first.”

The ministry also emphasised that social workers could only separate children from their families with consent, or via a court order if families do not voluntarily cooperate.

Migration and Integration Minister Anders Ygeman said the issue was being discussed with Muslim NGOs, while asserting that Swedish social services “absolutely do not” kidnap children.

According to Ygeman, the disinformation campaign is partially fuelled by "frustrated parents who have failed in their parenting," who were now putting the blame on authorities out of rage.

"There are also malevolent forces that want to exploit these parents' frustration to spread mistrust and division," Ygeman added.

According to the Swedish Psychological Defence Agency, many of the viral videos that have led to an escalation in kidnapping allegations are old videos that have been given in a misleading context to “polarise" people.

"A very aggressive rumour campaign is currently underway on various social media … This information is, of course, seriously misleading and the sole aim is to create tensions and spread mistrust," the Swedish Consulate General in Türkiye’s Istanbul also said in a statement.

Swedish authorities have persistently defended that the social services are overseen by professionals and are primarily aimed to support families and protect children.

Real issues shadowed by disinformation

"Starting out, it was probably intended as a campaign where families of those whose children have been taken into custody have felt unjustly treated and wanted to criticise social services," Julia Agha, head of the Stockholm based Arabic-language news outlet Alkompis, told AFP news agency.