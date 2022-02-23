WORLD
3 MIN READ
UAE plans to buy Chinese aircraft after attacks by Yemen rebels
The wealthy Gulf country has signed an agreement to purchase 12 of the L15 training and light combat aircraft, with the option for 36 additional jets of the same type.
UAE plans to buy Chinese aircraft after attacks by Yemen rebels
In December, the UAE threatened to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions amid Washington's concerns over China. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 23, 2022

The United Arab Emirates has said that it plans to buy a dozen Chinese L15 aircraft, as it seeks to bolster its defences after a series of attacks by Yemeni rebels.

The UAE Defence Ministry said it intended to sign a contract with China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) to purchase 12 of the L15 training and light combat aircraft, with the option for 36 additional jets of the same type, the official Emirati news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

"We have reached the final stage in our talks with the Chinese side. The final contract will ... be signed soon," Tareq al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, was quoted as saying.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

In December, the UAE threatened to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions amid Washington's concerns over China.

Tawazun – the Emirates' defence and security acquisitions authority – was seeking to "develop the UAE's defence capabilities and to achieve its strategic priorities", said WAM.

READ MORE:Türkiye, UAE: The rise of the middle power defence industries

US-UAE deal

The US and UAE have yet to finalise a $23 billion arms deal that includes F-35 fighter jets.

RECOMMENDED

Lawmakers from US President Joe Biden's Democratic Party unsuccessfully sought to stop the sale, pointing in part to the Gulf state's role in the Yemen war.

US officials have also been increasingly concerned by China's involvement with the US ally.

But the UAE continues to plough money into drones, robots and other unmanned weaponry as autonomous warfare becomes more and more widespread – including in attacks on the Gulf country by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The wealthy Gulf country is part of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Houthis since 2015.

READ MORE: US okays potential military sales to UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan

Although it withdrew ground troops in 2019, it remains a key player in the grinding conflict.

On January 17, drone-and-missile assault by the Houthis killed three oil workers in Abu Dhabi, the first in a number of similar attacks on the UAE.

The US has deployed a warship and fighter planes to help protect the UAE.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links