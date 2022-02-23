The United Arab Emirates has said that it plans to buy a dozen Chinese L15 aircraft, as it seeks to bolster its defences after a series of attacks by Yemeni rebels.

The UAE Defence Ministry said it intended to sign a contract with China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC) to purchase 12 of the L15 training and light combat aircraft, with the option for 36 additional jets of the same type, the official Emirati news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

"We have reached the final stage in our talks with the Chinese side. The final contract will ... be signed soon," Tareq al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, was quoted as saying.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

In December, the UAE threatened to scrap its mega-purchase of US F-35 fighter jets, protesting stringent conditions amid Washington's concerns over China.

Tawazun – the Emirates' defence and security acquisitions authority – was seeking to "develop the UAE's defence capabilities and to achieve its strategic priorities", said WAM.

US-UAE deal

The US and UAE have yet to finalise a $23 billion arms deal that includes F-35 fighter jets.