The United Arab Emirates' only nuclear power plant is "well protected" against security threats, the country's regulator has said.

"The nuclear power plant is designed according to high security principles and we have issued regulations for physical and cyber security," Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) Director General Christer Viktorsson said on Wednesday.

The statement came following a series of unprecedented drone and missile attacks on the Gulf state.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said in 2017 they fired a cruise missile towards the Barakah plant, a report which the UAE denied. The group has repeatedly threatened to target critical infrastructure in the UAE.

The Houthis have claimed three drone and missile assaults on the UAE this year, with another claimed by a little-known group. A January 17 strike killed three people in Abu Dhabi and wounded more.

"The sensitive parts of the power plant are well protected for any event," Viktorsson told reporters.

The UAE overall has "robust security", he added.

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the Houthis ousted the internationally recognised government from Sanaa. The movement says it is fighting a corrupt system and foreign aggression.