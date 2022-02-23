WORLD
Israel hits Syrian regime military positions near Golan Heights
The attack came nearly a week after Syrian regime media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus, which had also caused no casualties.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed the area. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
February 23, 2022

Israel has fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian regime's military positions in the country’s south causing material damage.

Regime media quoted an unnamed Syrian regime military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday at 2230 GMT, and struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra.

It caused material damage but no casualties.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack.

The attack came nearly a week after Syrian regime media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus that also caused no casualties.

Israel targets bases of Iran-allied groups

RECOMMENDED

Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside regime-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

It has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad’s forces.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed the area. 

Most of the world does not recognise the annexation, though the Trump administration declared the territory to be part of Israel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
