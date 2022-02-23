Israel has fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian regime's military positions in the country’s south causing material damage.

Regime media quoted an unnamed Syrian regime military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Tuesday at 2230 GMT, and struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra.

It caused material damage but no casualties.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the attack.

The attack came nearly a week after Syrian regime media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus that also caused no casualties.

Israel targets bases of Iran-allied groups