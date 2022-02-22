With Moscow and Kiev on the edge of a major conflict after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his military into eastern Ukraine on Monday, many experts are debating how large a potential invasion of Ukraine might be.

For years, since the Russian annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, the world has continuously talked about Putin’s next move against Kiev and political leaders from Washington to Moscow, Paris and Berlin have negotiated possible solutions in different formats.

Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University, blames the US and its Western partners for not “being serious for meaningful negotiations.”

Now everyone is focusing on what Russia’s next move will be.

“President Putin assembled sufficient Russian military forces to pursue a broad range of scenarios from simply having invaded Donbass overnight and not going any further and consolidating what he views as his political gains there to a full-scale invasion,” says Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat to Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic.

The mineral-rich Donbass region partly covers pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, which Putin recognised as independent states yesterday - whereas much of the region is controlled by Ukraine’s government.

Getting eastern Ukraine

Russia might just annex eastern Ukraine like it did to Crimea after a pro-Russian president was toppled by anti-Russian popular protests eight years ago. Since 2014, Donetsk and Luhansk are within the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine and have been pro-Russian separatist enclaves, claiming to form their own republics.

Putin’s recognition of these two separatist regions as independent states signals that a possible annexation is on the way. In Crimea, pro-Russian political bodies on the peninsula declared independence from Ukraine and then, the region located in the Black Sea joined Russia after a disputed referendum.

But is that enough for Putin?

“It’s a limited operation [in regard to separatist regions],” Simons tells TRT World. He compares Russia’s move into eastern Ukraine to Moscow’s Georgia War in 2008, when Russia helped two breakaway states, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, separate from the pro-West Caucasian state. Back in 2008, “it was not the whole of Georgia,” he says.

“To do nothing would be to have Russian security really threatened because Moscow has no leverage on Ukraine. Everything would be with those guys [Western alliance]. It’s very obvious that they [Russians] will have a very hostile border with the whole of Ukraine,” Simons says, referring to Kiev’s close connections with NATO.

“They have no desire to go into Ukraine,” despite the fact that US President Joe Biden has pushed them to do so, says the professor. “There is absolutely nothing there for them. It’s just going into a trap. Once you commit, how long can you commit for? Where do you stop?” he asks.

But Bryza sees a different political picture.

“It’s not clear whether or not he is going to move any further. It all depends on how firmly and how unitedly the Transatlantic community imposes penalties on Russia,” Bryza tells TRT World, referring to NATO’s response to Putin’s moves in Ukraine.

Germany’s announcement of suspending Nord Stream II pipeline project is a definite sign of the upcoming Western action against Russia, the former diplomat adds. But beyond the power of Western sanctions, Putin might also be satisfied with holding eastern Ukraine because the breakaway regions have significant reserves of coal, oil and also gas.

Their total loss will hit the Ukrainian economy. Ukraine is the largest country in Europe by landmass (not including Russia) and has the world’s seventh biggest coal reserves. The Donbass region, which contains two pro-Russian separatist entities, holds 92.4 percent of Ukrainian reserves.

Ukraine’s biggest gas and oil fields are located in Donetsk, a separatist region.