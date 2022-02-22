Talks on restoring a deal to curb Iran's nuclear programme and ease sanctions are near conclusion, a Russian envoy has said, and sources close to the negotiations said a prisoner swap between Iran and the United States is expected soon.

"Apparently the negotiations on restoration of #JCPOA are about to cross the finish line," Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter on Tuesday, using the 2015 agreement's full name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

In the latest comments on the final phase of 10 months of nuclear negotiations, the talks' coordinator, Enrique Mora, also tweeted on Tuesday that "key issues need to be fixed" but the end was near.

Several Iranian officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some minor technical issues were being discussed in Vienna and that a deal was expected before the end of the week, though adding that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed".

Separately, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has told gas exporter countries to avoid any "cruel" sanctions imposed by the United States on Tehran.

"The members of this forum should not recognise those sanctions…(because) in today's world we see that the sanctions are not going to be effective," Raisi told a gas exporters conference in Doha.

