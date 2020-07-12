Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers have turned up to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the city’s anti-Beijing camp as it gears up to field candidates for an upcoming legislative poll.

The exercise is being held two weeks after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on the semi-autonomous territory in a move widely seen as chipping away at the “one country, two systems” framework under which Britain handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997.

The law was passed in response to last year’s massive protests calling for greater autonomy and more police accountability.

Big turnout

Throngs of people lined up at polling booths in the summer heat to cast their vote despite a warning by Hong Kong’s constitutional affairs minister, Eric Tsang last week that the primaries could be in breach of the new national security law, because it outlaws interference and disruption of duties by the local government.

Organisers have dismissed the comments, saying they just want to hold the government accountable by gaining a majority in the legislature.

The legislation prohibits what Beijing views as secessionist, subversive or terrorist activities or as foreign intervention in Hong Kong affairs.

Sweeping police powers