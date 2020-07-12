Iranian investigators are blaming a misaligned missile battery and miscommunication between soldiers and their commanders for the Revolutionary Guard shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner in January, killing 176 people.

The report released late Saturday by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization comes months after the January 8 crash near Tehran, which authorities for days denied having hand in.

The shootdown happened the same night Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting US soldiers in Iraq, its response to the American drone strike that killed Guard Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

At the time Iranian troops were bracing for a US counterstrike and appear to have mistaken the plane for a missile.

READ MORE:Iran investigators say Ukrainian Boeing never called for help

Report details series of moments

The report detailed a series of moments where the shoot down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 could have been avoided.

The report said the surface-to-air missile battery that targeted the Boeing 737-800 had been relocated and was not properly reoriented.