Protesters have ransacked a building belonging to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's political party, underscoring the tensions that remain in Mali, even after the president met one of their top demands.

The latest unrest at a neighbourhood headquarters for Keita's Rally for Mali (or RPM) party came on Sunday as mourners returned from funerals to bury several of the victims who have died during political demonstrations in recent days, witnesses said.

Only hours earlier, the president had announced in a televised speech that he had dissolved the constitutional court as demanded by the opposition movement and was willing to consider re-doing contested legislative elections.

The movement's leaders are no longer calling for the resignation of Keita, who has three years left in his final term. But Sunday's unrest showed there are still elements deeply dissatisfied with his leadership.

Eleven people were killed in the violent demonstrations held on Friday and Saturday, officials said.

The police crackdown now threatens to further escalate the crisis, with one political party already criticising the government for deploying anti-terrorism forces to the streets during the demonstrations.

'Only consider Mali'

Dissolving Mali's constitutional court had been a top demand for the protesters because the body had released official results from legislative elections this spring that now are being disputed by several dozen candidates.

Keita also told Malians he was willing to consider re-doing the legislative elections in those areas, saying such concessions are needed to save Mali from further violence.

“We must go beyond ourselves and only consider Mali,” the president said in his televised address late Saturday.

The president, who was elected in 2013 and won a second term five years later, had promised last week to dissolve the court.

Demonstrators, though, have said they also want the National Assembly dissolved, a move Keita has yet to endorse.

