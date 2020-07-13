The Middle East's energy producers are expected to earn $270 billion less in oil revenue compared to last year as the region's economic heavyweight, Saudi Arabia, sinks deeper into recession amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the International Monetary Fund's outlook released on Monday.

“We are in a year like no other and therefore developments are very fast and coping with them is challenging for everyone,” Jihad Azour, director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia department, told The Associated Press.

The IMF had projected in April that Saudi Arabia’s economy would contract by about 2.3 percent this year. It has since revised that figure downward, saying the kingdom stands to see economic growth shrink by 6.8 percent before climbing to around 3 percent growth next year.

In addition to lower crude prices and cuts to production, Saudi Arabia stands to lose billions of dollars in revenue because the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca is suspended due to the pandemic.

For the first time in Saudi history, the Hajj pilgrimage this month, which drew 2.5 million people last year, will not include pilgrims from outside the kingdom.

To raise state revenue, Saudi Arabia tripled taxes on basic goods and services this month, increasing value-added tax to 15 percent.

While the IMF has for years been urging Gulf states to introduce tougher austerity measures, “we did not recommend the specific measure here” for Saudi Arabia, Azour said.

READ MORE: Who wins and loses in the Saudi-Russia oil gambit?

Shore up economy

He said the IMF's overall recommendation now is that governments that can afford to do so should consider the risks of a second wave of coronavirus and introduce measures that shore up the economy and protect the livelihoods of people.

Meanwhile, oil-importing Mideast countries, which include Egypt, Jordan and Sudan, are expected to see an overall economic contraction of 1.1 percent, nearly unchanged from the IMF’s April projections.

The overall level of inflation in these countries, however, is expected to reach 10 percent.