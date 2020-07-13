WORLD
2 MIN READ
Many injured after fire erupts on US navy ship
Seventeen sailors and four civilians hospitalised after an explosion and fire on a ship at Naval Base San Diego, officials say.
Many injured after fire erupts on US navy ship
Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020. / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
July 13, 2020

Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, US military officials have said.

The blaze was reported on Sunday shortly before 9 am on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalised with "non-life-threatening injuries," Raney said in a brief statement. 

He didn't provide additional details.

Previously, officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigation under way

RECOMMENDED

The cause of the fire was under investigation. 

It wasn't immediately known where on the 255-metre amphibious assault vessel the blast and the fire occurred.

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port, and the ship was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

About 160 sailors and officers were on board, Raney said — far fewer than the thousand typically on the ship when it’s on active duty.

All crew members were accounted for, said Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.

"We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base, and shipboard firefighters aboard USS Bonhomme Richard," Gilday said in a statement.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
US weighing 'very strong options' on Iran — Trump
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
UN urges 'maximum restraint' in Iran amid protests
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach