Twenty-one people suffered minor injuries in an explosion and fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego, US military officials have said.

The blaze was reported on Sunday shortly before 9 am on USS Bonhomme Richard, said Mike Raney, a spokesman for Naval Surface Force, US Pacific Fleet.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians were hospitalised with "non-life-threatening injuries," Raney said in a brief statement.

He didn't provide additional details.

Previously, officials said at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigation under way