Turkish government officials have published a series of videos clearly explaining why their armed forces have launched operations against terrorist groups in northern Iraq.

Since June, troops have been involved in two major operations, Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, against PKK terrorists who use the mountainous terrain of northern Iraq to sneak into Turkey and carry out terrorist attacks.

PKK terrorists often launch attacks before returning to northern Iraq - an area they are trying to turn into a safe haven.

During a more than three-decade long terror campaign, the PKK has killed some 40,000 Turkish citizens, including security forces, and civilians, women, children, and infants.

Turkey has carried out similar operations to ensure the safety of its citizens and foreign nationals in both Iraq and Syria.

Notable campaigns include Operation Olive Branch in 2018, which liberated Syria’s Afrin region from PKK-affiliated YPG terrorists and Operation Euphrates Shield in 2017, which was also in Syria and saw Turkish troops and allied Syrian forces take on terrorists from both Daesh and the YPG.

During Operation Peace Spring in 2019, Turkish forces created a safety corridor along Syria’s border with Turkey, so that refugees could return to their country safe from regime, Daesh, and YPG attacks.