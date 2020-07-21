Saudi journalist Saleh al Shehi died on July 19 following his release from prison two months ago.

Al Shehi was a columnist for the Saudi newspaper Al Watan and a frequent critic of the government. He spent two and a half years in prison before being released on 19 May on medical grounds, while serving a five-year sentence after he accused the royal court of corruption.

Since June 15, he had been in intensive care at a medical facility in Arar city and was then transferred to a hospital in Riyadh. Some reports indicated that he died from Covid-19.

But many human rights organisations are skeptical and have demanded transparency.

On Sunday evening, the Saudi monitoring group Prisoners of Conscience said al Shehi had passed away following a “serious deterioration in his health” after his release.

ALQST, an independent Saudi NGO, tweeted that al Shehi had died under “mysterious circumstances” and called for “an impartial, prompt, thorough, independent and effective investigation into his death”.

In a statement released on Monday, the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) said it “expresses its deep sorrow at the loss of Saleh Al-Shehi and believes that his arbitrary arrest, imprisonment, and trial are solely due to his peaceful journalistic activities and his fight against corruption.”

The organisation believed that his imprisonment had an impact on his health, and was a contributing factor to his death after being released.

“GCHR calls on the Saudi government to immediately allow an international committee of independent experts to conduct a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death and to publish the results of the investigation and its recommendations locally and internationally in order to take the necessary measures to protect prisoners,” they added.

Alia al Hathloul, sister of imprisoned women’s rights activist Loujain al Hathloul, said there was “ambiguity” in both al Shehi’s death and the reasons for his release from prison.

“We want to know his health condition when he was released from prison. And the reasons that allowed him to get out of prison,” she tweeted. “This ambiguity is not in anyone’s interest.”

The circumstances surrounding al Shehi’s early prison release is unknown. While Saudi authorities have released some prisoners due to fears over Covid-19, whether it has been extended to political detainees remains unclear.