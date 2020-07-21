France is once again threatening sanctions against those interfering in Libya, even as it tries desperately to rescue its own project in the country.

On the one hand, the Macron government has condemned Turkey for coming to the aid of the legitimate Government of National Accord (GNA), on the other it has worked hand in glove with a rogue warlord, Khalifa Haftar, as he tries to seize control of the Libyan state.

Despite being beset with its own problems such as anger over police brutality, the state of the economy, and a far-right on the rise, French officials have made Libya their proverbial hill to die on.

The country has pulled out of planned NATO exercises in the Mediterranean over Turkey’s role in supporting the Libyan government and unfounded claims that Turkish vessels were harassing its own ships

Without Turkish intervention, at the invitation of the UN-recognised GNA government, it is likely that Tripoli would have fallen to Haftar, sparking a humanitarian disaster and resulting refugee crisis that Europe is ill-equipped to handle.

GNA forces, backed by Turkish military advisors and air power through the Turkish military’s drone fleet, have managed to push back the warlord to the strategic city of Sirte.

Doublespeak?