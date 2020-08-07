Ottawa will hit American aluminium products with US$2.7 billion (Can$3.6 billion) in counter-tariffs, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday, in response to "absurd" US levies announced on Canadian goods.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was reimposing a 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminium, accusing Canada of flooding the US market with the metal.

"In imposing these tariffs, the United States has taken the absurd decision to harm its own people," Freeland told a news conference.

Ottawa, the deputy prime minister said, will hold 30 days of consultations with Canadian industry on which US items to target with tariffs.

A preliminary list published by the Canadian government includes soda and beer cans, bicycles, golf clubs and washing machines.

Freeland commented that a trade war in the midst of the pandemic would be devastating to both countries, and urged the Trump administration to reconsider its move.

"A trade dispute is the last thing anyone needs," she said. "It will only hurt the economic recovery on both sides of the border."

No longer an effective alternative

The US tariffs, which take effect August 16, are in response to what Washington called a 27 percent "surge" in aluminium imports from Canada over the past year which "threatens to harm domestic aluminium production."

"I have determined that the measures agreed upon with Canada are not providing an effective alternative means to address the threatened impairment to our national security from imports of aluminium from Canada," Trump said in his proclamation.

Ottawa has long rejected the national security concerns coming from a close ally, and Freeland on Friday doubled down, calling the notion "ludicrous."

Canada cries foul