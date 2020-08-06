Forty people are feared dead after a migrant vessel capsized off the coast of Mauritania, in a fresh tragedy along the Atlantic migration route to Europe.

One person from the West African state of Guinea had survived, the UN refugee agency's special envoy for the central Mediterranean, Vincent Cochetel, said in a tweet on Thursday.

The boat sank off the northern city of Nouadhibou, Mauritania's second largest, according to Cochetel.

Details unclear

Other details about the event remained unclear and some accounts were conflicting.

A Mauritanian security official, who declined to be named, told AFP that the sinking did not take place in Mauritanian waters, but "far from our shores".

The official interviewed the Guinean survivor from a hospital bed in Mauritania, however, who said that he and his friends had attempted to travel from Morocco to Spain's Canary Islands.

The archipelago lies more than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the coast of Africa at its closest point.

After the boat's engines failed, the passengers aboard the vessel reportedly leapt into the open sea.

"They're all dead, I think. I am the only survivor," the security official reported the Guinean survivor as saying.

Cochetel tweeted that international organisations "are trying to step up efforts to prevent such tragedies, but traffickers keep lying to their clients."

