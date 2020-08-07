A lawsuit against the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) alleges he sent a hit squad to Canada to murder a former Saudi official who had fallen out of favour.

Saad al Jabri’s lawyers filed the case at a federal court in Washington DC in response to an apparent sustained effort by the prince to kill the former high-level intelligence operative.

On October 15, less than two weeks after a Saudi hit squad murdered and dismembered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul on October 2, a team arrived in Canada to carry out a similar killing.

Members of the death squad arrived at Ontario International Airport carrying forensic equipment and traveling on tourist visas.

Canadian border officers became suspicious about the group’s behaviour after they claimed not to know one another when questioned. After a group photograph of the men together was found, officials decided to reject entry into Canada for all but one man, who carried a diplomatic passport.

By rejecting entry to the group, the officers prevented an apparent attempt on al Jabri’s life.

The Saudi defector was tracked down after a concerted effort to pinpoint his location by agents loyal to MBS.

He was once a key pointman between Saudi intelligence services and Western agencies, working as a deputy to former Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, who was then Minister of the Interior.

Al Jabri is credited with stopping terrorist attacks, including one on synagogues inside the US, earning him the respect of American intelligence officials.

His fortunes soured with the demise of his patron, Bin Nayef, who was removed from the crown prince position by MBS in a palace coup in 2017. Nayef has since been detained in an MBS crackdown on potential rivals to the throne.

MBS was reportedly incensed that American intelligence officials continued to liaise with Al Jabri even after his own ascent to power.

The lawsuit reads: “Dr. Saad was privy to sensitive information about Defendant bin Salman’s covert political scheming within the Royal Court, corrupt business dealings, and creation of a team of personal mercenaries that Defendant bin Salman would later use to carry out the extrajudicial killing of Jamal Khashoggi, among others.

“Few places hold more sensitive, humiliating, and damning information about Defendant bin Salman than the mind and memory of Dr. Saad.”

Fearing for his safety, in 2017, al Jabri made his way first to Turkey and then to the US.

Thus began the crown prince’s long campaign to silence him.

Pressure and intimidation

After his escape, MBS made use of a multi-pronged approach to get al Jabri to return to the kingdom.