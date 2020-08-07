China's foreign ministry has accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to "unreasonably suppress" foreign companies following US President Donald Trump's ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Trump had earlier on Thursday ordered a sweeping but unspecified ban, although it remained unclear if he has the legal authority to actually ban the apps from the US.

The twin executive orders, one for each app, take effect in 45 days. They call on the Commerce Secretary to define the banned dealings by that time.

While the wording of the orders is vague, some experts said it appears intended to bar the popular apps from the Apple and Google app stores, which could effectively remove them from distribution in the US.

“This is an unprecedented use of presidential authority,” Eurasia Group analyst Paul Triolo said in an email. At a minimum, he said, the orders appear to “constitute a ban on the ability of US app stores run by Apple and Google to include either mobile app after 45 days.”

Triolo said the orders may face legal challenges and warned that Beijing is likely to “react harshly, at least rhetorically.”

Trump’s orders cited legal authority from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act.

Strong reaction

Beijing will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and the United States would have to bear the consequences of its actions, ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters during a daily briefing, without giving details.

"The US is using national security as an excuse and using state power to oppress non-American businesses. That’s just a hegemonic practice. China is firmly opposed to that," he said.

In a statement TikTok vowed to "pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure... our company and our users are treated fairly – if not by the Administration, then by the US courts."

Data security concerns

The Trump administration has railed against the threat from China, and both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have also raised concerns about TikTok, including censorship, misinformation campaigns, the safety of user data and children’s privacy.

But the administration has provided no specific evidence that TikTok has made US users’ data available to the Chinese government. Instead, officials point to the hypothetical threat that lies in the Chinese government’s ability to demand cooperation from Chinese companies.