A mudslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain and flooding has killed at least 15 and buried 20 homes of tea plantation workers in southern India.

The tragedy with took place on Friday according to police, has been the focus of rescue efforts saving the lives of twelve, said police officer Eldhose Madhai. About 70 people were reported missing in the region with more than 51 feared to be trapped under soil and debris.

"One team of National Disaster Relief Force have reached the site. Helicopters cannot be deployed as the climate is very misty," he added.

Nearly 20 cm of rain fell on Thursday in Idukki district, according to data compiled by state-run weather department. Idukki is about 240 km north of the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

"Now the search for 57 is going on,” the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Anadolu Agency.

Communication links and electricity lines were snapped and a bridge in the area was washed away.

India struggles with heavy monsoon seasons that often leave death and destruction in their wake. In 2019, India suffered a heavy monsoon season that left over 750 dead, and 36,000 displaced.

The heavy rains are not specific to India, as all of South East Asia has been facing heavier than normal rains.

Kerala state's top elected official, Pinarayi Vijayan, tweeted that teams from the National Disaster Response Force were on their way to Idukki district's Rajamalai area, where the mudslide occurred.

The landslide in the Rajamalai village of hilly Munnar area in idukki district on Friday morning was cased by heavy monsoon rains, as the officials warned for past several days about flood-like situation in the area.