Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dubbed the maritime deal announced between Cairo and Athens as "worthless”, with no effect on the issue of exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean.

President Erdogan, speaking after Friday prayers in the recently reconverted Hagia Sophia mosque, said the deal was a response to Turkey’s maritime agreement with Libya’s internationally recognised Tripoli-based government last year, which he vowed to continue implementing.

"There's no need to talk with those who have no rights, especially in maritime jurisdictions," Erdogan added.

Erdogan also said Turkey had paused research in disputed waters with Greece after a request from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “I told (Merkel) we’ll pause drilling for three to four weeks if you trust Greece and the others … but I don’t trust them and you will see,” Erdogan said.

But that appears to have ended with the deal between Greece and Egypt.

“We have immediately resumed exploration activities,” Erdogan said and appointed Turkish research vessel Barbaros Hayreddin, which is sailing off the western coast of Cyprus.

Egypt on Thursday announced that it signed a bilateral agreement with Greece on the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions between the two countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Turkish foreign ministry slammed the "so-called agreement" in a statement, asserting that Greece and Egypt share no mutual sea border and that the deal is "null and void" for Ankara.

It added that the demarcated area in the agreement was located on Turkey's continental shelf, as Ankara has reported to the UN.

Turkey has long opposed the efforts of various countries to exclude it from its rightful maritime jurisdiction, despite it having the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The efforts have especially tried to deprive Turkey of its rights to explore for energy resources in the region, which Turkey has encouraged the fair sharing of by regional countries.

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed a landmark deal laying out maritime boundaries between the two countries.

Turkey's continental shelf

It also noted that Egypt had already abandoned 11,500 square kilometres of its continental shelf with a previous agreement it signed with the Greek Cypriot administration in 2003.

Egypt is again losing its maritime jurisdiction with the latest so-called treaty, which seeks to usurp Libya's rights as well, it said.