Turkey has offered help Lebanon to rebuild Beirut’s port, which was destroyed by a massive blast in the country's capital.

Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Saturday that Ankara is ready to help Lebanon rebuild Beirut’s port and nearby buildings, and send ambulance planes to evacuate some of the wounded for treatment in Turkish hospitals.

Oktay spoke to reporters after meeting Lebanese President Michel Aoun. He added that a Turkish search team is working at the port that was destroyed in Tuesday's massive explosion.

Oktay said Turkey has already sent two field hospitals and 400 tonnes of wheat and food products. He added that his government is ready to use the Turkish port of Mersin to receive products that can be later sent to Lebanon in smaller ships.

"Until the port is raised again, our Mersin Port will be open to service to Lebanon," Oktay said.

Large scale trade, customs and storage operations will be at Lebanon's service.

Official meetings

Oktay arrived earlier in the day with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The two men also met with Prime Minister Hassan Diab, and are scheduled to meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Other senior officials from the Middle East and Europe have also started arriving in Lebanon in a show of solidarity with Lebanon.