Lebanon's information minister Manal Abdel Samad resign from her post in the first government resignation since a deadly port blast in capital Beirut.

Her resignation on Sunday comes as public anger is mounting against the ruling elite, blamed for the chronic mismanagement and corruption that is believed to be behind the explosion in a Beirut Port warehouse.

Over 2,500 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate was stored in the waterfront hangar without any safety protocol, and a blast sent a shockwave that killed at least 160 people, wounded nearly 6,000 and defaced the coastline of Beirut by destroying hundreds of buildings.

Failing Lebanese people

Abdel Samad said in her resignation letter that change remained “elusive” and she regrets failing to fulfill the aspirations of the Lebanese people.

"After the enormous Beirut catastrophe, I announce my resignation from government," she said in a statement carried by local media, apologising to the Lebanese public for failing them.

Five of the parliament's 128 members have also announced their resignation since Saturday, including three legislators of the Christian Kataeb party, a member of the Socialist Progressive Party and an independent.

Church head calls resignation

The head of Lebanon's Maronite church meanwhile called on the entire government to step down over the August 4 explosion, a blast widely seen as shocking proof of the rot at the core of the state apparatus .

Lebanese protesters enraged by the blast vowed to rally again after a night of street clashes in which they stormed several ministries.