A joint statement by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) calling for an extension of an arms embargo on Iran, has rekindled speculation about a possible rapprochement between Qatar and its estranged Arab neighbours.

Multiple news outlets have suggested that the development, which took place over the weekend, is a sign of unity between the six-member grouping, which experienced ruptures when Saudi Arabia led a boycott of Doha in 2017.

In a letter sent to the UN Security Council, the GCC said stopping Iran from buying and selling weapons is important for regional peace.

An arms embargo on Iran is set to expire on October 18 under a 2015 nuclear deal, which Iran signed with the United States and other world powers.

US President Donald Trump has walked back on the deal after coming to power and now his administration is lobbying other countries to extend the embargo.

The GCC says that Iran continues to be a source of destabilisation in the Middle East as it backs armed groups in the region.

"It is inappropriate to lift restrictions on the supply of weapons from and to Iran until Iran gives up its destabilising activities in the region and stops supplying terrorist and sectarian organisations with weapons," said a statement by GCC Secretary General, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf.

Is Qatar back in the Saudi camp?

While for some analysts, the “unified” GCC response came as big news, it was apparent that Qatar’s Al Jazeera English service did not report the story. A source close to the outlet said the newsroom likely saw it as a “minor GCC development”.

Saudi Arabia and its allies cut off diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, alleging that Doha was drawing closer to Iran, and was backing the Muslim Brotherhood political movement.

Not all the members of the GCC, made up of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have backed the actions against Doha.