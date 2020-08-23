Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed are allegedly set to meet ahead of the signing of a normalisation deal between the two countries.

The bilateral meeting will take place before the signing of a deal that would see the United Arab Emirates recognise Israel, according to Israel Hayom.

Israel Hayom, a newspaper closely aligned with Netanyahu, reports that calls took place to organise the meeting between Israel's PM and UAE's leader.

It further added that the Israeli expectation was to have the deal inked and signed in a month.

This comes after Israel's Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen visited the UAE for security talks, Emirati state media reported a week earlier.

The talks will allegedly involve discussions around the UAE purchasing Israeli weaponry.

The newspaper also reported that a senior US delegation will conduct shuttle diplomacy by visiting countries in the region to urge them to normalise ties with Israel.

The delegation, which includes US presidential advisor Jared Kushner, is headed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A Reuters report quoting two sources says Pompeo is set to visit Israel on Monday, August 24, followed by a visit to the UAE the following day.

His itinerary includes discussions on the security risks posed by Iran and China to the region.

In a similar vein, US media reports that Pompeo and Kushner, will this week engage with Arab states on normalising ties with Israel, and to follow in the UAE’s footsteps.