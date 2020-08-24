Paris police have arrested 148 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football fans who set cars ablaze, smashed shop windows and clashed with authorities in the French capital.

The rioting came after the team's 1-0 Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich on Sunday night.

The violence occurred around the Parc des Princes stadium and on the Champs-Elysees avenue during and after the match, which was played in Portugal.

"The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised," wrote French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Twitter.

Thousands of supporters had gathered at PSG's home stadium Parc des Princes, to cheer on their team by lighting flares and chanting as they watched the 1-0 defeat in Lisbon on a big screen.

After scuffles at the ground, late-night clashes erupted on the Champs-Elysees, where vehicles were set on fire, windows broken and shops vandalised.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo had called for "mature celebrations" should PSG beat Bayern, after supporters clashed with police following their 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semifinals.