US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Israel on the first leg of his Mideast tour to press the momentum of the Trump administration’s Arab-Israeli peace push.

Pompeo met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem on Monday, and the two were expected to discuss the recently announced historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, brokered by Washington, to establish diplomatic ties.

He praised Israel's normalisation of ties with the UAE and said he hoped to see other Arab countries follow suit.

"I'm very hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this," he said standing next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after their meeting.

He told reporters the US would continue to ensure Israel enjoyed a military edge in the Middle East under any future US arms deals with the United Arab Emirates.

"The United States has a legal requirement with respect to the qualitative military edge. We will continue to honour that," Pompeo said.

The two were expected to also discuss Iran and China.

READ MORE: Netanyahu and MBZ 'to meet' ahead of signing normalisation deal

The agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

Netanyahu said earlier he and Pompeo would talk about "expanding the circle of peace in our region ... We're working on peace with more countries, and I think there will be more countries – and in the not-so-distant future".

Earlier this month, the US, Israel and the UAE announced the deal to establish full diplomatic relations, which also requires Israel to freeze its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank sought by the Palestinians as part of their future state.

READ MORE: Palestinians have been bombed every day since UAE-Israel normalisation

Later in the trip, Pompeo was to meet with Netanyahu's partner in the government and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, as well as Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.