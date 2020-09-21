The US embassy in Turkey says Washington does not consider the so-called Seville map to have any legal significance in regards to Greece's claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

In a statement tweeted on Monday, the embassy emphasised the US as a matter of its global policy, does not take positions on other states' maritime borders, besides saying that the Seville map has no legal significance in Washington's eyes.

"With respect to the 'legal status' of the Seville map, the US does not consider the Seville Map to have any legal significance," the statement read.

The embassy added that it supports good faith dialogue and encourages talks between Turkey and Greece.

According to previous media reports, Greek authorities deployed military elements to the island of Meis, also known as Kastellorizo.