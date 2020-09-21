Rush hour in the centre of the world’s financial capital, London. Lockdown commands the streets and trains with a welcome absence of the usual stiff kneed of corporate lawyers, drab accountants and manic bankers rushing home to desperately catch whatever hours they have before another intense working day.

Given the more relaxed atmosphere on the sparsely occupied underground, the few passengers seem a little less tense. Regardless, the commuters’ darkly circled puffy eyes, premature grey hairs, fidgety itches and burdened postures, reveal a snapshot of a universal truth more clearly than words: modern life is tough and takes its toll on all of us.

In search of easier lives, many around the world are attracted by the phenomenon of life hacking.

In 2004, tech writer Danny O’ Brien spoke at a tech conference seminar in California about how techniques used by computer hackers to improve the efficiency of computing could also be used by people from all other walks of life to do more in less time and with less effort.

“Hacks are often a way of cutting through an apparently complex system with a really simple, nonobvious fix,” he said in an interview shortly afterwards.

Sixteen years later, and life hacking tips now cascade from every corner of the digital world. There are Youtube videos, listicles and apps telling you how to hack relationship problems, easily set up a passive income business or store your food more efficiently.

Joseph Reagle, Associate Professor of Communication Studies at Northeastern University in Boston and author of the 2019 book Hacking Life argues: “Some hackers want a quick fix to simple problems but there is a hacker ethos that is a little broader. He says one should start off seeking increased productivity. A growing desire to achieve contentment will lead to discovering a deeper meaning in life."

In essence, life hacking is self-help for the 21st century. Self-help has evolved: in the US, it was once provided by religion in the early twentieth century, before passing on to industrialists like Andrew Carnegie in the 1920s, and then life coaches and motivational speakers, like Tony Robbins from the 1980s onwards. It is now being provided by a philosophy developed by technologists.

Like a dog chasing its own tail

Reagle warns that as tempting as it is to follow the media hype of life hacking to achieve your goals - be they practical, financial or philosophical- it simply cannot work for everyone. “It often works for a small number of people, particularly programmers, systematic thinkers and Silicon Valley types: fairly homogenous and privileged.”

Those who are more intuitive than systematic might be better off following their own unique paths however messy that may seem to the culturally dominant hyper-rationalised mindset. “Life hackers want to optimise everything but there are dangers when you look at life as just something to be optimised.”