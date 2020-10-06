The YPG-led SDF will allow up to 15,000 Syrians citizens leave a squalid camp it runs in the country's northeast, which holds displaced people and families of Daesh terrorists.

Syrian nationals will leave Al Hol camp and only foreigners will remain, AFP reported on Monday.

Dominated by the YPG, the SDF has been the main US partner in Syria and has driven Daesh out of a swathe of the country's north and east over the last four years.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror organisation.

Daesh fighters and their families detained in Syria pose a security threat but foreign governments have hesitated to repatriate their citizens.

Al Hol camp alone houses nearly 65,000 people, including about 28,000 Syrians, 30,000 Iraqis and some 10,000 other foreigners of many nationalities, according to UN estimates.

UNICEF said in August eight children had died in al Hol, where it said children from 60 countries were languishing and Covid-19 infections among camp workers had worsened conditions.

It was reported some Syrians had already left the camp and that the process would be sped up.

