Joe Biden’s presidency starts a new era in almost a seven-decade-long NATO alliance between Turkey and the USA. Turkey’s geostrategic position in its southeastern flank helped deter Soviet expansion during the Cold War.

The bilateral alliance has been in decline over the last decade, due to several conflicting and thorny issues, counterbalancing the converging security goals common to both countries.

One major conflict is the US partnership with YPG/PYD, the Syrian branches of the PKK terror group, in the fight against Daesh, a key security threat for both countries. For Turkey, the fight against the Assad regime and the PKK were equally important.

The United States prioritised the elimination of Daesh in Syria, yet did not want boots on the ground, and instead trained the YPG as its proxy. Millions of refugees flooded into Turkey and the PKK threat was not a high-priority concern for the US.

The PKK is a Stalinist organisation that has been terrorising Turkey and its citizens since the 1980s, killing tens of thousands, including many dissenting Kurdish civilians. The US lists the PKK as a Foreign Terrorist Organization on its State Department website.

On February 13, 2018, Daniel R. Coats, the then-Director of National Intelligence, speaking on the Worldwide Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, disclosed the link between the YPG and PKK, ‘’The Kurdish People’s Protection Unit-the Syrian militia of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) probably will seek some form of autonomy…’’

In his address at the Aspen Institute on July 2017, The US Special Operations Command (SOCOM) General Raymond Thomas said, they advised the YPG change its name to evade Turks equating them to PKK, “…with about a day’s notice they declared that they were the Syrian Democratic Forces…it was a stroke of brains to put democracy in there somewhere.”

The RAND Corporation describes the US relationship with the PYD as “tactical” in nature. Nonetheless, the arming of Turkey’s archenemy, even for the noble purpose of fighting against Daesh in Syria, angered the Turkish public, including the country’s pro-western segment which would otherwise oppose closing ranks with Russia. They now question the US alliance at-large. Pew Research measures US public trust in 33 countries. Turkish public opinion ranks lowest in viewing the US as a force for good, at 20 percent, compared to 50 percent in 2000.

Another outstanding conflict is Turkey’s procurement of the S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia. Turkey’s request to acquire US-made Patriot missiles, including manufacturing some of its parts, was rejected.