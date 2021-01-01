WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus attack in Syria's Deir Ezzor leaves many dead
The bus was travelling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir Ezzor province.
This image shows the attack on a passenger bus in southern Syria which left at least 28 people dead on December 30, 2020.
By Nuran Gunduz, Ayşe Nur Dok
January 1, 2021

An attack on a passenger bus in southern Syria has killed 28 civilians and injured others.

Daesh terror group on Thursday claimed responsibility for a bus attack in Syria the previous day, saying it had killed 40 Syrian regime soldiers and badly wounded six others.

Syrian regime affiliated media SANA reported on Wednesday that 28 people had died in an attack on a bus along a main highway in Syria's Deir Ezzor province that borders Iraq.

SANA didn’t say how the attack on Wednesday was carried out, but called it a terrorist attack on the bus travelling in the Kobajjep area in southeastern Deir Ezzor province.

The bus was travelling between the central Homs province and Deir Ezzor to the east. The report offered no further details.

The area was once controlled by Daesh militants, who despite losing territorial control in Syria, are still active in the desert and rural areas of eastern and southern Syria.

READ MORE: UN says Syrian, Russian air strikes in Idlib amount to war crimes

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
