“The Turkish army will take the lead of NATO’s Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) on Friday (1 January 2021), placing thousands of soldiers on standby, ready to deploy within days. Turkey takes over from Poland, which provided the core of the force in 2020,” a NATO statement read on Wednesday.

In the VJTF, a part of the NATO Response Force, approximately 4,200 troops under Turkey’s 66th Mechanized Infantry Brigade Command, and a total of 6,400 soldiers will serve, including units from Albania, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, the UK, and the US.

