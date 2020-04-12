"Is it halal to buy shares in Tesla?" a young Muslim would-be investor asks on Twitter.

Islamic finance – an amalgamation of Sharia law and modern banking – has become a $2 trillion business over the past two decades, covering everything from bonds to buying cars.

But with complex standards set out by a number of Islamic bodies, it's not easy for observant Muslims to decide whether or not an investment is halal (religiously permissible).

Yet new technology is helping.

Tesla, the American electric car pioneer, for example, is considered 96 percent Sharia compliant, according to the Zoya mobile application.

The app screens US-listed stocks based on criteria issued by the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions, one of several bodies that set Islamic finance standards.

Islamic funds are banned from investing in companies associated with tobacco, alcohol, pork or gambling. Earning interest is also banned as "usury".

US-based Wahed Invest, an online halal platform, uses those criteria to help tens of thousands of people invest "ethically".

Islamic bankers are hoping that modern platforms will open the industry up to young investors, and that its innately ethical credentials will prove to be another draw.

Mehdi Benslimane, Global Expansion Strategist at Wahed Invest, said the guidelines in religious texts boil down to two conditions.

"A business must have a real economic impact, not just a speculative one. And it must have a positive contribution to the world," he told AFP.

Not just for Muslims

According to the ratings agency Standard & Poor's, the Islamic finance industry has in its relatively short existence grown to be worth $2.1 trillion.

In projections made before the coronavirus outbreak, it predicted the sector would "continue to expand slowly" in 2020.

Financial technology, or fintech, could help the industry grow by "facilitating easier and faster transactions", it said in its Islamic Finance Outlook 2020 Edition.

The meltdown the coronavirus pandemic has caused in other parts of the economy has prompted fears of a collapse in the sector. Dubai Islamic Bank has already delayed a planned issue of Shariah-compatible bonds, according to Emirati media reports.