India-administered Kashmir — From his hiding place, Asif Ahmad Dar, a Kashmiri insurgent, called his brother Raafi Ahmad before dawn on Friday.

Indian forces had surrounded a hamlet in the southern Shopian district and zeroed in on the house in which Asif and his fellow rebel, Ashiq, had been hiding.

“He said ‘this is probably my last call and I don’t see a chance of an escape. Say salam to everyone in the family and ask them to forgive me,’” Raafi told TRT World.

“I told him, ‘my dear, do you owe anyone anything?’. I couldn’t think of anything else. He had been trapped?” According to Islamic scriptures, the heirs of the dead are supposed to repay their debts.

Raafi didn’t tell anyone in the family as, he said, he feared the news would create commotion when the entire village was asleep.

At 7am, while the two besieged rebels were engaged in a gunfight with the Indian forces, the family called a local police officer and informed him about Asif’s call.

“We requested him that once the operation is over, please hand us Asif’s body,” Raafi said. Several hours later, when the militants were killed, the family was shocked when the same officer told them the identity of the deceased has not been verified.

“We told him that let us see the bodies. We will of course identify our brother’s body even if it is mutilated. But he said that we would not be allowed near the body,” Raafi said.

Bodies of non-Kashmiri insurgents, usually Pakistanis, are buried in a remote northern hamlet, where the chances of big funerals, which have been an embarrassment for the Indian state, are not possible. Burying them there became a trend after more than 30,000 people participated in the funeral of a Pakistani insurgent and the people of two villages clashed with each other for his body in 2015.

But for the first time in the history of the insurgency, local families have been denied the body of their kin.

Raafi said his elder brother and others also met the highest-ranking civilian official of their area. The official told them they could claim the body by following the rules: formally requesting the exhumation of the body and then matching the DNA sample of the deceased with that of the claimants.

Asif’s family even pledged to furnish a written testimony that only five to six people would perform the last rites if the officials feared a big funeral went against Covid-19 lockdown norms. But the request was declined.

Noted human rights defender Khurram Parvez said this amounted to denying Asif’s family the right to mourn.

“The government can limit the number of people at the funeral if social distancing is its priority but they cannot tell a family that it is not your son,” he added.

By and large, Kashmiris have stayed indoors to avoid the Covid-19 infection, skipping even the obligatory prayers in mosques and anniversaries of beloved saints at the otherwise buzzing Sufi shrines. Newspaper obituaries request people offer their condolences by phone only. Except, when an insurgent is killed while fighting Indian forces.

On April 4, Ashraf, a trader from Arwani village in southern Kashmir, looked out the window of his bedroom and saw scores of people filling the streets that were empty a while ago because of the lockdown. An announcement from the mosque loudspeaker solved the mystery: Muhammad Ashraf Malik, 23, a native of the village and armed rebel for a year now has been cornered by Indian forces in a house along with three other insurgents.

"It felt like a sin to stay at home"

Dozens of army soldiers, policemen and paramilitary soldiers had besieged the house in Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district, 35km from Arwani. A familiar script would play out. The militants would (or would get no chance to) exhaust a few dozen rounds of ammunition with their AK-47 rifles (if they are carrying one in the first place). The forces will blow up the house with an IED. And if the forces don’t use any incendiary material, the bodies of militants will be dug up as one piece from the rubble. Sometimes, only charred remains are handed over to the families. And militants never surrender.