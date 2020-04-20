Islamophobic comments made by Indian nationals working for the UAE have created a perfect political storm, leading some top Emirati figures to issue a warning to the South Asian professionals in the Gulf’s rich Muslim country.

“The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome,” wrote Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the UAE royal family, on Twitter, referring to both the countries’ warm relations and Islamophobic attacks.

“All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed,” the Princess warned.

The Princess’ tweet came as a response to Islamophobic social media posts by an Indian-origin employee in the UAE. The Princess also expressed her dismay over changing social reality in India, where the Hindu-majority has been pitted against Muslims, who are in a minority, intensifying the climate of hatred.

Millions of expats from India are working across the Gulf, from the UAE to Saudi Arabia and other countries.

In recent weeks, an increasing number of Indian professionals have been reportedly fired and forced to leave the UAE for posting Islamophobic messages on social media.

It’s an interesting turn of events between the two friendly countries.

In August, the UAE rewarded Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the state’s top award just weeks after India illegally annexed Kashmir, violating the Muslim-majority state’s autonomous nature.

But since then, a lot of things have changed.

India’s Muslim minority had been on the streets until the deadly outbreak hit the country alongside fellow Indians of other faiths, protesting the country’s controversial citizenship law, which eased the citizenship path to those other than Muslims living in countries of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India has had no hesitation in brutally cracking down on protesters, despite Islamophobic attacks across the country making life unbearable for the Muslim minority.