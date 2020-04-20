Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached a historic deal on Monday with one-time rival parliament speaker Benny Gantz to form an emergency unity government, ending the country's worst political crisis.

"An agreement for the establishment of a national emergency government is now being signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White (alliance) chairman ... Benny Gantz," a joint statement said.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier and head of the right-wing Likud party, had squared off against Gantz in three inconclusive elections over the past year.

Neither had secured enough support to form a viable governing coalition in any of the votes.

Tough compromises

As the Covid-19 epidemic intensified following the last election on March 2, calls mounted for them to unite and offer the country a rare period of political calm as it battles an unprecedented health crisis.

After being mandated to form a government by President Reuven Rivlin, Gantz was elected speaker of Israel's Parliament, the Knesset, last month in a surprise move.