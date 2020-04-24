Domestic medical ventilators made by four Turkish companies are getting good reviews from doctors and are a better buy than imported models, according to a top adviser on the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have sufficient medical ventilators in hospitals which give high-quality service. In that, we are different from other countries," said Dr Sema Kultufan Turan, a member of the board advising Turkey's health ministry on the outbreak.

Turkey has more than 101,000 Covid-19 cases and at least 2,491 deaths, as of Thursday.

"We have seen our domestically produced medical ventilator can compete with those imported ones, and can even do so better," she said

Turan said the device developed by Turkish firms Arcelik, Aselsan, Baykar, and Biosys is offered at a much better price than imported models.

"I believe it’s quite important to produce such a product,” she said, adding, "Our ventilator can become much better than others with some additional software."

Turkish tech firm Biosys developed the device, and after the pandemic hit, Turkish firms started mass production in coordination with the Ministry of Technology and Industry.