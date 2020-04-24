The Saudi-led coalition on Friday said it was extending a unilateral ceasefire in Yemen by one month to support efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing a coalition spokesman.

"The coalition's command reaffirms that there is still an opportunity to focus all efforts in order to achieve a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire," coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al Maliki was quoted as saying by the SPA.

A two-week ceasefire announced by the coalition that is battling the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen expired on Thursday without leading to a permanent truce.

The Houthi group did not accept the coalition's previous ceasefire announcement and violence has continued in several provinces, raising fears that the war will grind on and shatter Yemen's already weakened ability to combat the coronavirus.

Houthis want conditional ceasefire