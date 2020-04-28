TÜRKİYE
Surgery blocked by Covid-19, Turkish student brought to homeland
Young Turkish medical student with lung disease brought back from Russia by air ambulance for treatment.
April 28, 2020

Turkey on Tuesday repatriated from Russia one of its nationals who is suffering from lung problems but was unable to get treatment there due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the health minister.

Medical student Haluk Hasan Seyithanoglu was returned via an ambulance airplane, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

“Our brother, who could not get surgery in Russia due to the coronavirus epidemic, was taken under treatment at the instructions of our president. I hope he gets well soon.”

Covid-19 cases have been reported in 185 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Over 3.06 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll greater than 212,200 and more than 906,300 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

SOURCE:AA
