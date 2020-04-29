German pharmaceutical company BioNTech says it has begun testing a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus on volunteers.

Turkish-born immunologist Ugur Sahin's company BioNTech, which is working with US-based Pfizer, said on Wednesday that 12 participants of a clinical trial in Germany have received doses of the vaccine candidate BNT162 since April 23.

Numerous pharmaceutical companies are racing to deliver a vaccine for the virus that has caused a pandemic and led to more than 215,000 deaths worldwide and sickened at least three million people.

BioNTech said in a statement that in a next step, it will begin increasing the dose of BNT162 in a trial involving about 200 participants aged 18 to 55.

The company said it expects to receive regulatory approval to begin trials in the US soon.

BioNTech's work focuses on messenger RNA (mRNA) which speed up the process for mass-inoculation.

Vaccine race and mass availability

GlaxoSmithKline, the world's largest vaccine maker, said the global push to develop an immunisation against the coronavirus would not lead to widely available products before the second half of next year.