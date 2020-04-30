The Covid-19 virus has now hit almost every country in Africa, and altogether there are more than 36,847confirmed cases with 1589 deaths.

The predicted level of infection from current models is almost too ghastly to contemplate, but they may turn out to be correct. The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) recently warned that in a best-case scenario, Africa might face 300,000 Covid-19 deaths in 2020.

The African Union Bureau of Assembly rightly considers that the pandemic "could explode in an even more catastrophic way than has been seen thus far in Africa."

Dark storm clouds hang over the African people, and our broader societies and states.

At the same time, with lockdowns and restrictions being extended in many African countries, people are posing questions (and sometimes demanding answers from authorities) as to when and at what stage should these restrictions be lifted or at least relaxed.

Between hunger and corona

Lockdowns pose a policy dilemma with several possible equations; each with an opportunity cost but not necessarily of equal weight. Preventing the spread of the virus and saving lives demands urgent measures like social distancing, lockdowns, travel bans and states of emergency.

In the context of the informal economy in Africa, these actions severely impact the livelihood of families with disastrous effects on communities, draining their assets and family savings. These measures will likely destroy national economies.

The adverse economic impact is a hammer-blow that could see Africa lose all the advances it has made it has made in recent times.

The known effective means of flattening the exponential infection curve, social distancing, is proving difficult in Africa and cannot be maintained for a long time due to its destruction on livelihoods.

Mitigating these impacts on the poor and the economy would require significant public expenditure on social protection nets and huge investments in the public sector, especially the health sector plus a stimulus for overall economic recovery.

Failing to provide continuous stimulus may render the economy irreparably damaged. Without economic activity, and state coffers overstretched, treasuries will lack replenishment in the absence of standard revenue generation.

All these tacitly infer policy alternatives that create policy dilemmas. These policy dilemmas throw a spotlight on the quality of leadership and governance.

The fact is that poverty is a vector spreader of Covid-19. Extreme poverty not only undermines immunity but also creates crowded living conditions that make physical/social distancing near impossible. Lack of access to water and consequent poor hygiene adds to Africa's vulnerability for the spread of the virus.

Extreme poverty makes the propagation of the virus easy, and at the same time, it is extreme poverty that makes the prevention (in the form of social distancing, hospitalisation and financial support for livelihoods) very difficult.

But what should Africa's policy choice to contain the spread and impact of Covid-19 be?

Pragmatic containment strategy

The strategies currently applied by the Europeans and Americans such as extensive testing, ICU hospitalisation, offering welfare to citizens, and large stimulus packages aren't possible in Africa.