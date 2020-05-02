Daesh militants killed at least 10 Iraqi militiamen in a coordinated assault overnight near the central city of Samarra, security officials said on Saturday, adding to concerns the group that once controlled large areas of the country is staging a comeback.

The military and the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Shia militias allied with the government, confirmed the attack in separate statements. It was the deadliest of a series of attacks in recent weeks that come as authorities are grappling with a worsening economic crisis and trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after a costly three-year campaign. At its height, the group controlled around a third of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

In recent months, remnants of Daesh have exploited security gaps resulting from a territorial dispute between Iraq's central government and the area ruled by the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government in the north, as well as the withdrawal of US forces in a planned drawdown.