Turkey on Saturday sent a shipment of medical supplies, including new Turkish-made ventilators, to Somalia to help the Horn of Africa country combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The ventilators, made through recent technological advances, will be a “breath of life for our Somali brothers”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Sending the aid is not a matter of civilisation but of conscience, he added, stressing how the capability and conscience of the Turkish nation stand with the oppressed and the needy.

After Turkey’s all-out effort to develop its own ventilators, which bore fruit last month, Somalia, which lacked the devices that are critical for fighting coronavirus, is the first foreign country to which it sent the ventilators.

At the president’s order, aid prepared by the National Defence Ministry, Health Ministry, and Industry and Technology Ministry was loaded on an aircraft on Friday night at Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara, the capital.