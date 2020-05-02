TÜRKİYE
Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus
Sending the aid is not a matter of civilisation but of conscience, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says as Somalia becomes the first foreign country to which Turkey sends ventilators.
A Turkish cargo plane bound for Somalia can be seen alongside medical aid supplies, including domestic ventilators, on May 2, 2020. / AA
By Deniz Uyar
May 2, 2020

Turkey on Saturday sent a shipment of medical supplies, including new Turkish-made ventilators, to Somalia to help the Horn of Africa country combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The ventilators, made through recent technological advances, will be a “breath of life for our Somali brothers”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Sending the aid is not a matter of civilisation but of conscience, he added, stressing how the capability and conscience of the Turkish nation stand with the oppressed and the needy.

After Turkey’s all-out effort to develop its own ventilators, which bore fruit last month, Somalia, which lacked the devices that are critical for fighting coronavirus, is the first foreign country to which it sent the ventilators.

At the president’s order, aid prepared by the National Defence Ministry, Health Ministry, and Industry and Technology Ministry was loaded on an aircraft on Friday night at Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara, the capital.

RECOMMENDED

The aid includes a large amount of preventive healthcare equipment, such as 5,000 intensive care ventilators co-manufactured by Turkish firms Biyosys, Baykar, Aselsan and Arcellik, along with diagnostic kits, overalls and masks.

Marking the aid shipment, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said that tough times have taught the Turkish nation to be confident and inspired.

Varank stressed that the country is witnessing the success of the technological advances started under the leadership of President Erdogan.

The medical aid packages bore the Turkish presidential seal, along with the Turkish and Somali flags and a famous saying by 13th-century poet and mystic Mevlana Rumi: "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness."

SOURCE:AA
