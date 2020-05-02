The military council of Murzuq city announced on Saturday its support for the UN-backed Libyan government.

The military council of Murzuq, located 953 kilometres (592 miles) south of the capital Tripoli, released a statement via a video message on Saturday night.

The nine-article statement “rejected any coup attempt against the legitimacy represented by the Libyan government and voiced support for the Libyan government.”

The statement also congratulated the Libyan government over recent military gains in western Libya by the Operation Volcano of Rage.