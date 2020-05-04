Turkey will no longer tolerate terrorist harassment in the Idlib safe zone in northwestern Syria or ramped-up attacks which flout agreements, Turkey’s president said on Monday.

Terrorist groups are trying to exploit Turkey's preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to step up attacks both within Turkey’s borders and beyond, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised address following a Cabinet meeting in Istanbul.

"This attitude alone is enough to show how far the terrorist group is from humanity," he said.

Erdogan said the Turkish Armed Forces are pursuing and neutralising terrorists non-stop, adding that its operations across the border also continue without interruption.

"We closely monitor every step of members of the terrorist group operating in a wide area in northern Iraq and Syria."

He stressed that Turkey immediately neutralises members of the terrorist group trying to infiltrate secured areas in Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has led a trio of successful operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor, enable peaceful settlement by locals, and protect civilians from attacks: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

"We invite countries that have influence in the region to comply with our permanent agreements, to keep the terrorist group outside the determined borders, and to prevent regime attacks," Erdogan added.

Erdogan stressed that unfortunately no country is "fully fulfilling its promise" in this regard.

If those who support the terrorist group and regime cannot control them, he said, with its own Turkey will bring them to their knees.