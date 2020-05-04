Since the declaration of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent quarantine and lockdowns, a plethora of writing has come out regarding productivity, or a lack thereof.

With most of the world online and at home, many are insisting we must use this time to pick up a new hobby, start a creative project, organise our rooms and homes, exercise, rest, seek new work, learn a new language, practise self-care, take long baths, write a book, or two, or three!

While this does, seem like practical advice, for many, this type of help is generally presumptuous, classist, and naïve while being utterly irrelevant to many, many, others. It also perpetuates the unhealthy capitalist mantra of you are what you do, make and sell – a myth of improving oneself to improve one's labour efficiency.

Not to suggest that one should fall into a slump of complete inactivity, however, what the world is collectively experiencing, is frankly, traumatic. The pressure to be productive could end up undoing any productivity, and lead to not only a depressed and anxious population but a guilty one as well.

At this point, identifying the stressors of the situation has become more evident: we are concerned for ourselves and our elderly, we are confined to space alone, or with family or friends. We are working from home and taking care of our children, otherwise obligated to risk our health if we are still physically going to work.

We are laid-off, or we have to work overtime. We are tired and lethargic, or we have too much energy making us anxious – we are lonely, and we are suffocated. It is quite likely that there is a universal experience of social, academic, economic, political, and personal disruptions.

Before the lockdown, the reputed scientific journal, The Lancet, published a study where researchers reported through a search of three electronic databases on information relating to quarantine and its psychological dangers. Of the almost over 3,000 papers found 24 were used for the review – intended as a warning to governments prior to lockdowns.

The key findings and recommendation states:

"Most reviewed studies reported negative psychological effects including post-traumatic stress symptoms, confusion, and anger. Some researchers have suggested long-lasting effects. In situations where quarantine is deemed necessary, officials should quarantine individuals for no longer than required, provide clear rationale for quarantine and information about protocols, and ensure sufficient supplies are provided."

And while the wisdom of internet memes is the best source of information for most, scientists and researchers across the world have thrown themselves into understanding how the impact of stress from this pandemic could affect us in the coming years.